Is the Welsh Conservative campaign in trouble?

The Conservatives are targeting some key seats in Wales that the party must win if it wants to achieve an overall majority in the 2019 election.

But, Lee Canning, the deputy chairman of the Tories in Wales has stood down over "serious concerns" about some candidates, and claims recent scandals could "completely annihilate" their election prospects.

In Wrexham, former Conservative candidate Andrew Atkinson came within 2,000 votes of winning the seat in 2017. He has chosen not to stand this time around.

The constituency is one the Conservatives hope to win, but Mr Atkinson says he is not supporting the current Conservative candidate.

Ellie Price reports from Cardiff and Wrexham.

