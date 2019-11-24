Media player
General election 2019: Politicians 'seem childish to the working class'
Window cleaner Liam Wildish spends his spare time washing road signs and organising litter picks in his home town.
He says working people think politicians "seem childish" and thinks everyone - not just our leaders - should do a little bit to help their community.
Volunteers who help him keep Retford in Nottinghamshire tidy say MPs need to do more to protect the environment.
Video journalist: Chris Waring.
24 Nov 2019
