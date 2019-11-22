'Politics is almost like a Game Of Thrones episode'
A drag artist who runs events supporting LGBTQ+ charities has likened politics to a Game of Thrones episode.

Performers spoke about their hopes for the general election before taking part in a show in Norwich.

"Politics at the moment is almost like a Game of Thrones episode," said Cynthia Road, referring to the hit fantasy TV show.

"It's intense, it's serious and scary, almost."

Another artist told how he felt "massively disconnected" from MPs.

