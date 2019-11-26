'Why rugby is a good example of politics'

Video

Players from an all-inclusive rugby club have been giving their views ahead of the general election.

The majority of players for Northampton Outlaws are from the LGBTQ community, using the club as a support hub as well as a place to play the sport they love.

Simon Chapman, the club's chairman, says he would like the government to give "more support to LGBTQ groups", especially to young people.

Dave Maule, the club's current captain, says rugby "is a good example" of politics.

He said you "quickly get found out" if you do not do what you "say you're going to do".