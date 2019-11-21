Johnson: Labour plans have 'no economic credibility'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson reacts to Labour manifesto: 'No economic credibility'
Boris Johnson has given his reaction to Labour's manifesto, saying that "none of this has any economic credibility".
Jeremy Corbyn launched his plans on Thursday morning, promising to "transform" the UK and to renationalise rail, mail, water and energy.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50501035/boris-johnson-reacts-to-labour-manifesto-no-economic-credibilityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window