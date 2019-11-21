Corbyn defends 'radical' Labour manifesto
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn defends 'radical' Labour manifesto at launch

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has defended his "radical" manifesto at the party's launch event, saying "radical answers are what's necessary".

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked Mr Corbyn why he believes the whole country wants bigger spending and a bigger state, when he didn't win a majority with his previous manifesto in 2017.

Read more: Labour vows to 'transform' UK at manifesto launch

  • 21 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's manifesto