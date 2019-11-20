Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Political map of the South East
What will the political map of the South East look like on 13 December?
With the UK going to the polls the day before, BBC South East's political editor Lauren Moss takes a look at the issues which are important to voters in Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50496119/general-election-2019-political-map-of-the-south-eastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window