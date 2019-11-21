'I hope a youthquake happens at this election'

Video

One in three young people has not registered to vote, according to the Electoral Commission.

Youth worker Jerahl Hall, from Stoke-on-Trent, is trying to persuade young people in his home city to vote in the general election.

The 27-year-old works at the city's YMCA. He has spent the past few years trying to educate people about why they should take part in the democratic process.

The deadline to register to vote is 26 November.

A film by Catherine Mackie