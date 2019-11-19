Red Lines: Sinn Féin Election Profile
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Red Lines: Sinn Féin Election Profile

Red Lines looks at Sinn Féin ahead of the general election.

Mark Devenport, Enda McClafferty and Suzanne Breen join Mark Carruthers to look at Sinn Féin's election prospects.

  • 19 Nov 2019