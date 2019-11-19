Farage: Net migration 'should be capped at 50k'
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said that annual net migration should be capped at 50,000.

Speaking on BBC Question Time's Leaders Special, he said the figure was a "sensible post-war number".

