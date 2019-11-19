'Why can't manifestos be legally binding?'

Video

Many people have asked us why the manifestos are not legally binding documents.

So with the general election campaign for 2019 in full swing and a new batch of political party manifestos expected to be published imminently, our reporter Chi Chi Izundu went on a mission to find the answer.

If you have a question you'd like answering send it to BBC News and we'll do our best to answer it.

Visit the BBC website to submit your question or send it via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.