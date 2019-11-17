Corbyn quizzed on future of Trident nuclear weapons

Video

Jeremy Corbyn is pressed by the BBC's Andrew Marr on whether he would keep, scale back or get rid of the UK's Trident nuclear weapons system if he took power.

The Labour leader, a longstanding critic of nuclear weapons, said the UK was not facing the same threats as during the Cold war, with cyber-attacks and the risks of climate change now paramount.

He suggested the Trident missiles and their Vanguard submarine fleet, which is based at Faslane in Scotland, would be part of the "equation" when the international community discusses non-proliferation efforts.