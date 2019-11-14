Media player
Luciana Berger: 'I went from being a Labour MP to being a Jewish MP'
Luciana Berger has spoken about experiencing anti-Semitism and misogyny whilst serving as a Labour MP.
She was addressing a Liberal Democrat campaign event which outlined the party's plans on hate crime, discrimination and equality.
Ms Berger left the Labour Party in February, before joining the Liberal Democrats in September.
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously called anti-Semitism "a poison and an evil in our society", saying efforts have been put in place as a response to the issue since his leadership began.
14 Nov 2019
