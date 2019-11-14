Tory resignation over Islamophobia claims
General election 2019: Stourbridge resignation over Islamophobia claims

A Conservative association deputy chairman has resigned over what he believes are Islamophobia issues within the party.

Politics Live reporter Ellie Price has an exclusive interview with Kyle Pedley from Stourbridge, in the Black Country, with reaction from former Tory deputy vice-chairman Baroness Warsi.

