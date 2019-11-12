Brexit Party MEP: 'Choice is taken away from me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit Party MEP: 'Choice is taken away from me'

A Brexit Party MEP says she will not vote in the upcoming election after Nigel Farage decided to stand down 317 of his candidates.

Alexandra Phillips told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that the "choice [has been] taken away" from her at the ballot box to back her own side.

"I'm a Brexit Party MEP," she said. "I am hardly going to cast my vote for a rival party."

  • 12 Nov 2019