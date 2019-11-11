Why candidates stand down to help other parties
General election 2019: Dominic Grieve's Beaconsfield bid

A snap election has meant some swift candidate selections for political parties.

Some candidates are standing aside to help others who remain in the race, effectively aiding political opponents who hold similar views over Brexit.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson spent the weekend in Beaconsfield and nearby Marlow, where former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve, standing as an Independent, will be up against a newly-chosen Tory candidate, but no Liberal Democrat opponent.

