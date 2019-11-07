Your Questions Answered: Students in Leeds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: 'If I'm away on election day can I still vote?'
Chi Chi Izundu stopped by for a cup of tea with students in Leeds as she answered their questions on the upcoming general election.
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50336047/general-election-2019-if-i-m-away-on-election-day-can-i-still-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window