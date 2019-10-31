Trump criticises Johnson's Brexit deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump criticises Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
Donald Trump has said Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU could restrict future trade between the US and UK.
The US president told LBC: "Under certain aspects of the deal... you can't do it, you can't do it, you can't trade."
“Boris wants to be very careful with that," he added.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50256923/donald-trump-criticises-boris-johnson-s-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window