Trump criticises Johnson's Brexit deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump criticises Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Donald Trump has said Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU could restrict future trade between the US and UK.

The US president told LBC: "Under certain aspects of the deal... you can't do it, you can't do it, you can't trade."

“Boris wants to be very careful with that," he added.

  • 31 Oct 2019