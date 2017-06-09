Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Green Party: May's campaign was 'arrogant and insulting'
Co-leader of the Green Party has called Theresa May's election campaign "arrogant and insulting". Caroline Lucas told the Today programme she hoped progressives would now work together to challenge a "brutal" Brexit.
Ms Lucas held her Brighton seat for the Green Party with an increased majority.
-
09 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2017-40216821/green-party-may-s-campaign-was-arrogant-and-insultingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window