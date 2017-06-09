Disappointed Clegg accepts defeat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nick Clegg accepts defeat after losing Sheffield Hallam
Former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has lost his seat in Sheffield Hallam.
-
09 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2017-40210009/nick-clegg-accepts-defeat-after-losing-sheffield-hallamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window