Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May attacks Jeremy Corbyn over marriage tax
Theresa May claims Labour's plan to scrap the marriage tax allowance means Jeremy Corbyn has broken a pledge not to raise taxes for "ordinary families".
"What we've seen today is that in the small print that is exactly what they would do," the PM said.
-
06 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2017-40178001/theresa-may-attacks-jeremy-corbyn-over-marriage-taxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window