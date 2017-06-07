Voters on benefits have their say
Video

Election 2017: Voters on benefits have their say

Ryan Ball and Brian Carney, both from Blackpool, tell us about their lives, their experience of the benefits system and their thoughts on the upcoming election.

Filmed and produced by Ed Ram.

