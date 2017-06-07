Media player
Election 2017: Voters on benefits have their say
Ryan Ball and Brian Carney, both from Blackpool, tell us about their lives, their experience of the benefits system and their thoughts on the upcoming election.
Filmed and produced by Ed Ram.
07 Jun 2017
