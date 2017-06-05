Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he has not changed his mind on shoot-to-kill since his comments to the BBC in 2015.

Mr Corbyn told the BBC's Alex Forsyth his view remained that he supported police doing what they needed to do "in a defensive position" to save lives, as they had done during the two terrorist attacks in London.

Earlier this year the BBC Trust ruled in favour of a complaint about reporting of his original comments on the Six O'Clock News - Mr Corbyn says they were "taken out of context".