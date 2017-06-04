Prevent strategy 'toxic' and 'alienating'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Green co-leader on de-radicalisation policy after terror attacks

The UK's existing policy to deal with radicalisation is "alienating" communities, says Jonathan Bartley.

The Green Party of England and Wales co-leader was speaking about the Prevent strategy after Theresa May's speech on terror attacks in the London Bridge area.

He was responding to questions from a Bristol audience on BBC1's Election Questions, hosted by Jo Coburn.

  • 04 Jun 2017
Go to next video: May 'finally identifying what problem is'