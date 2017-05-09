Media player
Jeremy Corbyn warns of a 'reckoning to come' for 'rigged system'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warns of a "reckoning" to come for those who thought they could get away with asset-stripping industry, crashing the economy and "ripping off workers and consumers".
At what his party called the launch of their election campaign he said he got angry at seeing others - such as nurses, carers, soldiers, disabled people, young people, the elderly and those working hard to get on - being made to "foot the bill".
09 May 2017
