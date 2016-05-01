Media player
Welsh assembly election: Is voting compulsory?
It's the law Down Under - Australians have to vote. You don't have to in the UK - unless you want to.
Steffan Powell of BBC Newsbeat explains all in his latest guide to the Welsh Assembly election.
01 May 2016
