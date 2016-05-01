Steffan Powell
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Welsh assembly election: Is voting compulsory?

It's the law Down Under - Australians have to vote. You don't have to in the UK - unless you want to.

Steffan Powell of BBC Newsbeat explains all in his latest guide to the Welsh Assembly election.

  • 01 May 2016
Go to next video: What is at stake for first time voters?