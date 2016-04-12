Video

UKIP Wales leader Nathan Gill has said he would "probably not" have chosen ex-MPs Mark Reckless and Neil Hamilton as assembly election candidates.

Claims that favoured people were being "parachuted" into Wales had led to resignations and anger among activists.

Speaking on a BBC Wales Ask the Leader programme, Mr Gill said the two men were assets to the party who offered great experience.

But he said the choice of candidates had been down to party members and he himself "had no say".