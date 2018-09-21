CCTV of fatal male model stabbing

Video

CCTV footage released by police shows three men chasing a male model and brandishing knives and machetes before killing him.

George Koh, seen in the video wearing a green coat, stabbed fellow model Harry Uzoka in the heart on 11 January after a row over Mr Uzoka's girlfriend.

Mr Uzoka, 25, seen wearing a black coat with a white stripe across it, died in the street outside his Shepherd's Bush home.

An Old Bailey jury found Koh guilty of murder, along with his machete-wielding friend Merse Dikanda.

Jonathan Okigbo, seen wearing a blue jacket, was convicted of manslaughter.

After the attack the trio hid in a doorway, where Dikanda can be seen wiping a blade on his trousers.