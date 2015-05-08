Media player
Election 2015: Esther McVey loses to Labour in Wirral West
The Conservatives' employment minister Esther McVey has been unseated losing her Merseyside constituency to Labour.
Margaret Greenwood won in Wirral West after securing 18,898 votes - just 417 more than Ms McVey.
Asked if she would be remaining in politics, Ms McVey said "you ain't seen the last of me yet!"
08 May 2015
