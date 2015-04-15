Media player
Chancellor full employment pledge countered by critics
On a campaign visit to Carlisle Chancellor George Osborne said full employment is achievable in the North East and Cumbria.
But his opponents disagree with his contention that only the Conservatives can be trusted to grow the economy.
15 Apr 2015
