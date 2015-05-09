Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Scotland's voice will be heard more loudly'
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon joined her newly elected SNP MPs for a photocall.
Speaking in South Queensferry she said: "Scotland's voice will be heard in Westminster now more loudly than it has ever been before".
-
09 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2015-32671743/nicola-sturgeon-scotland-s-voice-will-be-heard-more-loudlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window