Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election results: Nick Clegg resigns as Liberal Democrat leader
Nick Clegg has resigned as leader of the Liberal Democrats after his party was reduced from 57 to eight MPs in the general election.
"I must take responsibility and therefore I announce that I will be resigning as leader of the Liberal Democrats,'' he said.
The BBC's Vicki Young looks back at his political career.
-
08 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2015-32667695/election-results-nick-clegg-resigns-as-liberal-democrat-leaderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window