Paddy Ashdown caught out on hat-eating promise
Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has been offered a hat by Andrew Neil after predictions of big losses for the Liberal Democrats proved correct.
Mr Ashdown had said he would "publicly eat his hat" if exit poll suggestions the party would lose dozens of seats were true.
08 May 2015
