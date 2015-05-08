Paddy Ashdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paddy Ashdown caught out on hat-eating promise

Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has been offered a hat by Andrew Neil after predictions of big losses for the Liberal Democrats proved correct.

Mr Ashdown had said he would "publicly eat his hat" if exit poll suggestions the party would lose dozens of seats were true.

  • 08 May 2015
Go to next video: 'I'll eat my hat if polls are right'