Election results: Conservatives win majority
David Cameron says he hopes to govern Britain in the interests of all its people as the Conservatives won an outright majority of seats in the House of Commons.
Labour's Ed Miliband, the Liberal Democrat's Nick Clegg, and Nigel Farage of UKIP have all resigned as leaders of their respective parties in the wake of the results.
Political editor Nick Robinson reports.
09 May 2015
