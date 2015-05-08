Composite image
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London voters: 'Why I voted Tory'

Conservative voters in various London constituencies have told BBC News why they picked the party tipped to win a near-majority in the new Parliament.

Speaking outside polling stations in Brent Central, Hampstead and Kilburn, and Ealing Central and Acton, the five voters gave different reasons for their choice.

Interviews by Patrick Jackson, BBC News

  • 08 May 2015
Go to next video: Results in virtual House of Commons