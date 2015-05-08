Media player
Boris Johnson wins Uxbridge and Ruislip South.
London Mayor Boris Johnson has been elected as a member of parliament for the constituency of Uxbridge and Ruislip South.
Mr Johnson said that the Conservatives had seen some "extraordinary results" and that the voters had delivered a clear message about the future they wanted for Britain.
08 May 2015
