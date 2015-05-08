London Mayor Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson wins Uxbridge and Ruislip South.

London Mayor Boris Johnson has been elected as a member of parliament for the constituency of Uxbridge and Ruislip South.

Mr Johnson said that the Conservatives had seen some "extraordinary results" and that the voters had delivered a clear message about the future they wanted for Britain.

  • 08 May 2015
