Paddy Ashdown: 'I'll eat my hat if polls are right'
Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has said he will "publicly eat his hat" if predictions the party will lose 47 seats are correct.
An exit poll suggests the party could win just 10 seats in the House of Commons, down from 57 seats in 2010.
He was speaking to Andrew Neil as part of the BBC's election coverage.
08 May 2015
