A BBC reporter was heckled on live TV when a man wanted to make allegations about the running of his local council.

Peter Hunt asked "Why do I get heckled and not Ed Miliband?" when he spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics while police dealt with the man.

The reporter was speaking about covering Ed Miliband's campaign as the Labour leader visited Pendle in Lancashire in the last 24 hours of the campaign.

Subscribe to the BBC Election 2015 newsletter to get a round-up of the day's campaign news sent to your inbox every weekday afternoon.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer.