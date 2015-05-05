There are just a few dozen hours until the BBC Election 2015 programme goes on air and a 60-year-old tool swings into action.

In a Daily Politics film, Ellie Price hears about the swingometer's history, dating back to regional coverage in 1955. Later it went national, and experienced a series of technological refits under the care of Bob McKenzie, Peter Snow and Jeremy Vine.

For this era of multi-party politics, the swingometer will sport a new look. Tune in to the BBC's election coverage from 21:55 BST on Thursday to see the new and improved version.

