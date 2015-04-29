Video

Smoking should be banned in public parks - but not in pubs - according to a UKIP spokesman in a TV debate.

Angus Dalgleish was the only one of five speakers to back the move in a Daily Politics debate on health policies in England hosted by Andrew Neil.

The presenter went back to the UKIP spokesman to ask why he would back a New York-style ban on smoking in open places, but not in pubs.

Mr Dalgleish said he adopted the position to protect children's health, but said "it does sound paradoxical."

