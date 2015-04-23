Teachers who have not qualified, or are not working towards qualified teacher status (QTS), by the end of the next parliament would be sacked under a Labour government.

Speaking during the BBC's Daily Politics election debate on education, shadow education secretary Tristram Hunt said that anyone without - or not working toward - QTS by 2020 "doesn't deserve to be in the classroom".

