Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election Snapshots: Gordon Brown
Through the stories behind five iconic images, BBC Radio 4 reveals how running for office at a General Election has changed in Britain since 1945.
Election Snapshots brings photographers and political insiders together to chart how election campaigning has developed and changed in the past 70 years.
Jeff Mitchell discusses his photo of former PM Gordon Brown meeting Gillian Duffy during the 2010 general election, with David Muir, Director of Political Strategy for Gordon Brown in 2010.
-
16 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window