The Conservatives have launched a policy to freeze rail fares, Ed Miliband has been challenging the SNP over spending and cuts, and Lib Dems want the government to help younger people buy a home.

All of the above is covered in Andrew Neil's campaign report for Friday, along with a look at new polls ahead of the manifesto launches next week.

The Daily Politics presenter is making a daily film throughout the election campaign on what key figures are up to, and what is behind the political headlines of the day.

