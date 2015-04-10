Media player
Lib Dem loan plan to help young people rent homes
Under new proposals from the Liberal Democrats, adults who are still living with their parents would be able to claim a loan of up to £2,000 to move out and rent.
The party says the scheme could help people in work aged between 18 and 30 to acquire the deposit needed.
Sophie Long reports.
10 Apr 2015
