Cash and Monopoly hotels
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lib Dem loan plan to help young people rent homes

Under new proposals from the Liberal Democrats, adults who are still living with their parents would be able to claim a loan of up to £2,000 to move out and rent.

The party says the scheme could help people in work aged between 18 and 30 to acquire the deposit needed.

Sophie Long reports.

  • 10 Apr 2015
Go to next video: Trident dominates campaign day 11