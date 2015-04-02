Adam Fleming with man in Guildford
Election 2015: TV viewers asked about leaders' debate

Political junkies may be counting the hours until the leaders' TV debate on Thursday evening, but not all potential voters will be settling down with a drink and snacks for the two-hour programme.

Daily Politics reporter Adam Fleming asked the people of Guildford in Surrey what they have lined up to watch from 20:00 BST when ITV presents seven party leaders vying for their votes.

