General Election 2015: Day four of the campaign
Thursday's campaign trail was dominated by the run-up to the evening's two-hour live televised election debate.
David Cameron said he would be talking about his "strong track record over the last five years".
Ed Miliband said the debate would be a chance to "talk directly to the British people".
All seven party leaders claimed to be looking forward to the debate.
BBC News rounds up the fourth day of the official election campaigning.
02 Apr 2015
