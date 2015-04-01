Politicians may be known for kissing babies but David Cameron has been talking about a rat, Ed Miliband was asked about James Bond, and Nick Clegg posed with a hedgehog.

In a Daily Politics film, Ellie Price looked at why Westminster was relatively empty while key figures were talking about strange issues, and taking part in interviews and conferences around the country.

