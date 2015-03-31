Video

Using alcohol causes violence and induces crime, unlike cannabis, said the leader of Cannabis is Safer than Alcohol Party (CISTA).

Paul Birch said he would prefer his own adult children to use the drug, rather than drink wine.

He spoke to Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics, along with former Tory leader Lord Howard, about the election policies of the party, which he created and funded with £100,000.

This is one of a series of interviews with 22 smaller parties contesting seats at the 2015 general election

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer