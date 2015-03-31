Joey Essex
Election 2015: Joey Essex talks about interviewing Nick Clegg

Joey Essex has interviewed Nick Clegg, praising the deputy prime minister for his "honesty".

The reality television star said that the Liberal Democrat leader had revealed to him that he felt he was unlikely to win the election.

Essex also said that after the meeting he now knew the party was not called the "Liberal Democats" and the leader's surname was Clegg rather than Leg.

