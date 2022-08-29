The first GCSE students to sit exams for three years have been opening their results after significant disruption to their education.

The class of 2022 spent months at home learning online as the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools to shut.

Although this year’s grades are higher than they were in 2019, pass rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have fallen since 2021.

The BBC’s Kristian Johnson visited Lyndon School, in Solihull, where teachers gave Year 11 students a helping hand to catch up on lost learning.

